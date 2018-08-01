Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma's Sultan all set to take on China this August

After delivering a thunderous Box Office performance in India, Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Sultan' is en route China. The sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is scheduled to release on August 31.

'Sultan' will be the sixth Indian film to release in China after 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' 'Baahubali 2' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Interestingly, this will be Salman's second film to head to China. It is to be noted that 'Sultan' is the first Indian film in China to win the Jackie Chan award at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2017.

Sharing the Chinese poster of the film, noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news writing, "#Sultan goes to China... Presenting the official poster of the film for the Chinese audiences... 31 Aug 2018 release."

#Sultan goes to China... Presenting the official poster of the film for the Chinese audiences... 31 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/CcPN563wKJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2018

Release in 2016, Sultan made a net collection of over Rs 320 crore and is the fifth-highest grossing Indian film ever at the time. The film's final worldwide gross is Rs 589.25 crore.

In the meantime, China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films after the spectacular success of Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium'.

'Sultan' focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. Apart from Salman and Anushka, the film also stars Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda.

Apart from 'Sultan', Rajkumar Hirani's recent release 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor may also head to China. Recent reports claimed that the Fox Star Studios is now planning to release 'Sanju' in other Asian countries, including China.

The biographical drama based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt has collected over Rs 300 crore in India. Apart from 'Sanju', Fox Star is also planning to release 'Jolly LLB 2', which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role, in China.