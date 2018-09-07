हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma's Sultan turns out to be a dud at Chinese Box Office

In its opening week, the film managed to collect only Rs 32 crore, which is way lesser to the other Bollywood films released there in the recent time. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's starrer 'Sultan' was a massive blockbuster in the domestic market. The film, which was released in China last month, was expected to perform similarly at the Chinese box office. However, the sports-drama has turned out to be a major dud there.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. The film witnessed a dip and collected Rs 21 crore. He posted: After a disappointing weekend, #Sultan struggled on weekdays to stay afloat in China... An absolute letdown...[Week 1] Mon $ 430,000, Tue $ 400,000, Wed $ 370,000, Thu $ 310,000, Total: $ 4.53 mn [₹ 32.53 cr]."

'Sultan' has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film also features Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. 

This year, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' received a huge positive response at the Chinese box office giving hope to other filmmakers from Bollywood over tapping the market there. 

Salman's blockbuster 'Sultan' has bagged the award for 'Best Action Film' at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. After 'Danga;', Aamir's 'Secret Superstar' starring Zaira Wasim in the lead role fetched a massive positive response from the audiences in China. 

