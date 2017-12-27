Salman Khan birthday: Here’s a gift for fans

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s biggest superstars - Salman Khan – turned 52 today! The hunk of an actor, who celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse, last night, has a ‘return gift’ for his fans! Wondering what? Well, here’s the answer.

Fans looking forward to his films have awesome news. The Dabangg Khan will team up with Ali Abbas Zafar once again for a film titled Bharat which will release on Eid in 2019.

Jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar, Bharat will mark Salman’s third collaboration with Zafar with whom he has delivered blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share this news. He tweeted: “On Salman Khan’s birthday today, here’s a BIG announcement... Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri join hands to produce their new film #Bharat... Stars Salman Khan... Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TigerZindaHai] directs... Eid 2019 release... #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan (sic).”

On Salman Khan’s birthday today, here’s a BIG announcement... Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri join hands to produce their new film #Bharat... Stars Salman Khan... Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TigerZindaHai] directs... Eid 2019 release... #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 27 December 2017

Salman’s latest- Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 Eid blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger is raking in the moolah at the Box Office not just in India but worldwide. The Bollywood heavyweight has started shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, the third instalment of super-hit franchise Race, directed by director duo- Abbas-Mustan.

Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem will release on Eid 2018.

Salman has always had a great time at the Box Office whenever his films have release on Eid with Tubelight being the only exception.

Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan have been roaring successes. And going by Salman’s past performances, it wouldn’t be wrong to say Race 3 and Bharat too will have all the ingredients to set the Box Office on fire.