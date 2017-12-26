Salman Khan birthday special—Top performances by the Khan of all seasons

New Delhi: One of the most eligible bachelors in B-Town Salman Khan has turned 52-year-old today (December 27) and the fans can't be happier. He made his debut in a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi which was released in 1988.

The actor has gained a lot of respect in his acting career spanning more than two decades and fans love to follow his style to the 't'.

Here is the list of the best films of the B-Town Bhai:

Maine Pyar Kiya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya was the first film where Salman played the lead role. The musical romantic drama co-starring Bhagyashree which was released in 1989.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan, it is a 1994 romantic venture which was directed Sooraj Barjatya. The blockbuster film made Salman a household name and earned him a lot of appreciation for his acting skills.

Tere Naam

Salman Khan is highly appreciated for the portrayal of the character of Radhe Mohan and it is widely considered to be one his finest performances to date. Telugu actress Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut in the film and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kissan was also seen in a pivotal part. Released in 2003, the super hit film directed by Satish Kaushik was a remake of Tamil blockbuster film Sethu (1999).

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Released in 2015, the blockbuster film starring Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead created several records at the Box Office that year. Directed by Kabir Khan, it won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha made her smashing debut in the film. Dabangg hit the bull's eye at the Box Office and made huge profits. The film released in 2010 and was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Salman's style of keeping the shades hanging at the back of his shirt collar is followed by his fans till date. Sequel of Dabangg was also a big hit and now the third part of the franchise is expected to go on the floor in 2018.

Sultan

The film was one of the highest grossers of the year 2016. Salman Khan shared the big screen with Anushka Sharma. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film delivered a great message.

Wanted

Directed by Prabhudheva, the actioner starred Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in the lead. The film hit the screens in 2009 and was one of the highest-grossing films of the Bollywood that year.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Sequel to 2012 superhit film Ek The Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai has minted over Rs 150 crore in just 4 days. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman and Katrina in the lead roles. The film has reportedly made the Bollywood star only hero in India with 12 films which crossed 100 crore mark at the Box Office.

Here's wishing the superstar a very Happy Birthday!