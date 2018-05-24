Salman Khan finds 'Race 3' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez 'chweet', shares unseen photo

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is known for backing his friends big time and more so if they are working together in a film. Well, he recently took to his Twitter handle and shared an unseen, fresh still of co-star Jacqueline Fernandez from their upcoming venture 'Race 3'.

Jacqueline is looking red hot in the picture. She is wearing a cherry coloured chiffon saree and we are already drooling over it but what's even more eye-catching is Salman's caption. He wrote: “How chweet iz she lukin @Asli_Jacqueline.”

Aww, cho chweet! Well, yes, so sweet is what he wanted to right, probably. Their on-screen chemistry worked wonders at the Box Office in 'Kick', a film which got Jacky into the limelight and most-sought after actresses list. Looks like 'Race 3' too will prove to be a blockbuster ride for the makers.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's, big gift to fans on Eid!