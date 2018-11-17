Salman Khan gets injured on Bharat sets in Punjab, flies back to Mumbai for treatment

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who was shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', suffered an injury on the sets while filming a sequence. Though details about the incident have not emerged yet, reports said that the actor was in Punjab when he received an injury after which he decided to fly back to Mumbai for the treatment.

Now, as per latest updates, after recuperating from the injuries, Salman on Saturday flew back to Punjab's Ludhiana to resume the shoot of 'Bharat'. The actor was today captured by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Here are some of his photos from the airport:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

As per reports, 'Bharat' is said to be in its last stage of shooting. The film is

The shooting of 'Bharat' started almost three months ago. Salman along with Disha Patani kick-started the first schedule of the film at a studio in Mumbai and reportedly shot for a Holi dance sequence. Later, the film made headlines after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project due to her engagement with Nick Jonas. After Priyanka's ouster, Katrina Kaif was taken on board as the leading lady of the film. The second schedule of the film was shot in Malta in August this year.



Last week, Salman and Katrina headed to Ludhiana to shoot for the next and the final schedule of the film. The team also shot few sequences in Chandigarh for which a Wagah Border set was created.

'Bharat' is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The period-drama is being produced by Atul Agnihotri and will be set across different time periods, that spans over 60 years. The film will also have some war sequences. As per the report, the film will show events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. Salman will reportedly sport five different looks in the film.

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles with Varun Dhawan in a cameo. It is slated for release next year.