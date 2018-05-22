Salman Khan gives an epic reaction to Daisy Shah's viral 'Race 3' dialogue—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is known to be a man of few words and when he says anything, you got to listen to him. Bhaijaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Race 3' and the buzz around it is palpable.

After the 'Race 3' trailer was unveiled, it invited an ocean of reactions on social media where some hailed Sallu Bhai for being the alpha male while others called it a little OTT (over-the-top). But, one thing that got a similar reaction from almost everyone is actress Daisy Shah's epic dialogue 'Our business is our business, none of your business'.

This line from the movie has created a storm where Twitterati trolled her with hilarious memes, jokes and what not! Now, being a sport that some of the B-Towners are, Daisy and Jacqueline too added their own twist to the 'business' thing. Their Instagram story proves it all!

But before that, do check out what Salman has to say about the whole meme storm:

Our business is our business, None of your business - #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/qNftQejSdY — Salman Khan Fan Club (@BSKFanClub) May 21, 2018

The video was shared by a fan club on Twitter. Isn't it hilarious?

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's, big gift to fans on Eid!