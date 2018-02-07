Salman Khan grabs two festive slots for big releases in 2019

Mumbai: Fans of Salman Khan can look forward to 2019 for a couple of big releases. The hunk of a superstar will make a splash on the silverscreen twice next year – on Eid and then again on Christmas.

The 52 year-old actor, who is arguably one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, has Bharat and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share this news. He posted: "It’s OFFICIAL... Salman Khan will have two major releases in 2019... Eid 2019: #Bharat [director: Ali Abbas Zafar] Christmas 2019: #Kick2 [director: Sajid Nadiadwala] (sic)."

It’s OFFICIAL... Salman Khan will have two major releases in 2019...

Eid 2019: #Bharat

[director: Ali Abbas Zafar]

Christmas 2019: #Kick2

[director: Sajid Nadiadwala] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 7 February 2018

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on Eid and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 will hit theatres on Christmas 2019.

Bharat will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered to blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat is the official remake of Korean film Ode To My Father.

Ode to My Father was directed by Yoon Je-kyoon and revolves around a young boy's promise made during the chaos of the Korean War. The Hindi film will reportedly be set during India- Pakistan partition.

Kick 2 on the other hand will be a sequel to 2014 super-hit film Kick starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda.

Wondering who will star opposite Salman in the film and will Nawaz and Randeep be on board? Nadiadwala, hasn’t yet revealed the star cast apart from Salman. So it would be interesting to see who makes it to the Kick 2 team.

Until then, let’s wait and watch.

At the moment, Salman is gearing up for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, the third instalment of the super-hit Race franchise. Race 3 will mark Salman’s first association with the Race series. The film which also stars Jacqueline, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor will release on Eid this year.