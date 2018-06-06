हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan has something to say about Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju'

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all gung-ho about his upcoming film 'Race 3' and busy promoting it on all possible platforms. 'Race 3' is the perfect Eid gift to Sallu Bhai fans as it's releasing on June 15, 2018. The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. 

While promoting his film, he was asked to comment on Sanjay Dutt biopic 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Pinkvilla.com quoted the actor as saying, "Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.’ Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it."

Adding more he said, "Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker, I am sure he has made a good film."

Meanwhile, 'Race 3' has Salman anchoring the ship and features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts. Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. 

Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing. 

