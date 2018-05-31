Salman Khan introduces new young talent Zaheer Iqbal, to launch him in romantic film

New Delhi: Salman Khan is known to have a heart of gold. The superstar has revived careers of several fading actors and has even launched many new faces in Bollywood.

Only months back, Salman introduced his brother-in-law and Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain as lead actors in his home production 'Loveratri'. And now, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set to launch newcomer Zaheer Iqbal.

Zaheer doesn't have a filmi background. However, his father Iqbal Ratnasi has known Salman for decades and is an old family friend of Khans. The 53-year-old actor spotted Zaheer at the wedding festivities of his sister Arpita and was highly impressed with his stage performance.

And now, Salman is all set to cast Zaheer in his next project under the banner of SKF Films.

Salman welcomed the debutant in a tweet and also advised him to always be there for his loved ones. "How these kids grow up so soon… ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero," tweeted Salman.

How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

A day earlier, Salman, who is known to show his quirky side on social media, had shared a childhood photo of Zaheer. "Being Launched Tomorrow … KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai …" read the caption of the photo.

Being Launched Tomorrow ... KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai ... pic.twitter.com/2VpmWvD9J8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 30, 2018

If this wasn't enough, Salman also shared a photo of Zaheer's father in one of his tweets and revealed how the former used to be his 'cash bank' during his teenaged days. The actor also revealed that he still owe him Rs 2011.

N this is my childhood frnd Iqbal, as a teen he was my bank, I still owe him 2011rs . thnk God he did not take interest _ bete ko launch Kar raha hoon toh baap ka post toh karsakta hoon na. Lv the pic. pic.twitter.com/FMSXNKmaME — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

About the project:

The film under Salman's banner, starring Zaheer will be a love story set in the backdrop of Kashmir. It is believed that the female lead in the movie will also be a fresh face and the hunt for the same is still on.

The yet-untitled film will be co-produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios and will go on floors in September this year.

Salman Khan launches Zaheer Iqbal... The film is not titled yet... A love story set in Kashmir... Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Shoot begins Sept 2018. pic.twitter.com/mAVGOKCzmH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2018

The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of the 'Filmistaan' fame.