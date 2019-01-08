Salman Khan introduces Sooraj Pancholi as 'Satellite Shankar'

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who launched his friend Aditya Pancholi's son Suraj Pancholi with his home-production film 'Hero' in 2015, on Tuesday shared the poster of the 29-year-old's upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar'.

Salman took to Twitter to share one of the posters of the film, that was released by the makers today. He tweeted, "India ko connect karega India ka naya hero. Sooraj Pancholi in & as #SatelliteShankar looking superb. @Sooraj9pancholi , all the best @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde."

India ko connect karega India ka naya hero. Sooraj Pancholi in & as #SatelliteShankar looking superb. @Sooraj9pancholi , all the best @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde pic.twitter.com/eRW2fNAq66 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 8, 2019

Son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, Sooraj shared three posters of his upcoming film on the social media. The first poster shows a beige coloured bag covered with multiple badges while the second poster shows a statue of Lord Shiva against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, 'Satellite Shankar' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film highlights the adventure of an Indian soldier who travels across the country and discovers the nation.

The film is slated to release on July 5, 2019.