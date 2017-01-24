Salman Khan introduces THIS child actor after Harshaali Malhotra – See PICS
Mumbai: After introducing Harshaali Malhotra in his blockbuster film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Salman Khan is all set to launch a new child artist in Bollywood. The hunk of a superstar took to Twitter Monday night to share photos of Matin Rey Tangu.
It is apparent that the kid will make his Bollywood debut Khan’s ‘Tubelight’.
Check out the cute little actor here:
Backed by Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/e64i4ynlFt
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 23 January 2017
Introducing Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/XLBD80Fu9F
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 23 January 2017
We saw Salman’s adorable chemistry with his Munni (Harshaali) in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and we can’t really wait to see what the duo of Salman and Matin hav in store for us!
Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Tubelight’ is slated to release on Eid this year. The film will also mark the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.
