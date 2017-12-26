Salman Khan is the undisputed Bollywood Box Office king – Here’s proof

Mumbai: No wonder why Salman Khan is such a popular superstar. The hunk of an actor, who will turn 52 in the next few days, is the undisputed king of the Bollywood Box Office and it wouldn’t be wrong to say so. The Box Office performances of his films bear testimony to his popularity and the position he occupies in the industry.

His latest release- Tiger Zinda Hai – has added a new leaf to his book of blockbusters. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone by minting over Rs 114 crores within the first three days of its release.

Moreover, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman’s twelfth film to make it to the Rs 100 crore club – with Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tubelight being the others on the list.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share some interesting figures. He tweeted: “#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor…

Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]

Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]

India biz (sic).”

The actor even ended up surpassing milestones he had himself laid. Check out the figures here:

“Salman versus Salman - first 3 days...

#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]

#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]

#Tubelight ₹ 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]

#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun] #TZH

India biz.”

Salman enjoys the privilege of being the only star in Bollywood to have such an impressive Box Office record. His films have outdone movies starring his contemporaries- Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

After a massive hit in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman will be seen next in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. Speculations are rife that the actor will also do as sequel to Kick 2 and the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. He is also expected to be a part of a film titled Bharat but no offical announcement has been made yet.