Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif will clash with Ranbir Kapoor – Here’s why
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer – ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ – directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar is slated to release on Christmas this year. And if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic is also scheduled to hit the silverscreen at about the same time.
According to a report in dnaindia.com, Rajkumar Hirani, who is directing the biopic is planning to complete the shoot by June so that the film can be ready for a December release.
And if the film releases alongside ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, then it will be Ranbir Kapoor vs Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif at the Box Offcie.
For the uninitiated, Katrina dated Salman before seeing Ranbir. Nonetheless, she remained Salman’s friend even after her breakup.
However, her relationship with Ranbir couldn’t blossom and the two parted ways almost a year back! And since then the duo has not been in talking terms.
Interestingly, Ranbir and Katrina starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’, Anurag Basu’s much delayed film, is slated to release on April 7, 2017. This will be their first film together to release post breakup.
But the big clash – Salman vs Ranbir - is what film analysts would be looking forward to.
So guys, are you ready for the Box Office battle between the ‘Sultan’ and ‘Rockstar’ of Bollywood?
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt
