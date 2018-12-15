हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Bharat shooting to resume in 2019

And the filmmaker has a reason for taking a break from the shooting, saying who works in the birth month of 'Bhai'. 

Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Mumbai: The team of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' has wrapped up shooting for the film in Mumbai, UAE, Punjab and Delhi. And now, it will resume working on the next schedule in the new year.

The filmmaker shared the news with the fans on social media writing, "Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of 'Bharat', last schedule will start in new year." And he has a reason for taking a break from the shooting, saying, who works in the birth month of 'Bhai', referring to the birthday of superstar Salman Khan. Salman will turn 53 on December 27. 

"Bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai... Par hum edit mein lage hue hain (But we are working on the edit)," he added. 

Produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father'. Vishal-Shekhar will compose songs for the film and Irshad Kamil is the lyricist.

It features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in special appearance in one of the sequence. The film is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

