हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wraps up Bharat's Mumbai schedule

'Bharat' is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after 'Sultan' and the recently released 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wraps up Bharat&#039;s Mumbai schedule
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Director Ali Abbas Zafar kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming directorial 'Bharat' featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani only a few days ago. And as per the latest reports, the team has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film. 

Zafar today took to Twitter to announce that the team has shot two dramatic action sequences in Mumbai and that they are now gearing up for the next schedule in Malta. "First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done .... thanks you cast & crew ... Here we come Malta .. get ready for Desi rock n rolla," he tweeted.

The shooting of the film kickstarted only recently. 'Bharat' is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after 'Sultan' and the recently released 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Zafar had also directed Katrina earlier 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'. 

It is to be noted that Katrina bagged the lead female role in 'Bharat' after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the project at the last minute. Zafar, who was excited to collaborate with Priyanka for the project, took to Twitter to confirm the news and hinted at her wedding with Nick Jonas as the reason behind her 'sudden' decision to quit the film.

After Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the lead opposite the 'Dabangg' star.

'Bharat' also stars Tabu, Nora Fatehi and comedian Sunil Grover. The film will mark Nora's second project after 'My Birthday Song'. As per a report, she will be seen as a Latino character in the film. 

'Bharat' is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2019.

It will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Tags:
BharatSalman KhanKatrina KaifSalman Katrinatiger zinda haiAlvira KhanPriyanka ChopraOde to My Father

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close