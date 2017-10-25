Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai poster will give you adrenaline rush - See pic

New Delhi: A lot has been said and written about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. You will be amazed to know that the wait is almost over for the Katrina Kaif starrer as director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday took to Twitter to share with his fans the main poster of the movie.

In the initial glimpse, the star duo can be seen spilling their charm amidst some high-octane action. The poster is powerful enough to give you an adrenaline rush. It also confirms that the flick will put forward the best of its characters 'Tiger & Zoya'.

Check out the main poster:

The first installment of the Tiger franchise – Ek Tha Tiger - was directed by Kabir Khan. Tiger Zinda Hai will take the silver screen by storm on December 22 this year.