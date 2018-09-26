हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan kicks Remo D'Souza out of Race 4 over 'half-baked script' comment?

It appears like Remo's recent remarks on the failure of 'Race 3' has not gone well with Salman Khan. 

Salman Khan kicks Remo D&#039;Souza out of Race 4 over &#039;half-baked script&#039; comment?
File photo

New Delhi: Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza seemed to have rub Salman Khan a wrong way. As per a TOI report, his recent remarks on the debacle of 'Race 3' has apparently not one well with the superstar so much that he has reportedly decided to not work with the filmmaker again. 

Remo was speculated to don the director's hat again for the fourth installment of 'Race'. However, it now looks like that it might not happen anymore. In fact, it was reported that Remo would direct Salman in a dance-action movie. But, the future of this project too seems to be hanging in the air as his latest comments have irked the actor.

'Race 3' was termed as a huge disappointment by the critics and was ripped apart by fans within days of its release. The film was called the worst Salman and Remo's film ever. Though, Salman moved on with his next project 'Bharat', Remo stayed deeply hurt by all the trolling the film was subjected to, due to lack of proper story, acting and the dialogues, by the standard of hit franchise 'Race'. 

In a recent interview to IANS, the filmmaker opened up on 'Race 3' debacle and said that he shouldn't have worked on a half-baked script and should have put his foot down over creative differences. Expectedly, Remo's disparaging remarks were enough to make the actor furious.

A Bollywood Hungama report said that during the shooting of 'Race 3', Remo was constantly directed by Salman. In fact, the entire cast including Anil Kapoor took directions from Salman. The report stated that the filmmaker felt that the film was going out of his hand but there was nothing he could do about it since Salman had taken the reign in his hand completely.

The report also claimed that Kabir Khan, who worked with Salman in three projects, has decided to not work with him again after the latter turned himself into a ghost director for 'Tubelight'. The film turned out to be a disaster at the Box Office.

Tags:
Salman KhanRemo D'SouzaRace 3Salman Khan Race 3Remo D'Souza filmBharatAli Abbas Zafar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close