Salman Khan miffed with Priyanka Chopra over quitting 'Bharat'? Here's what Salim Khan has to say

New Delhi: Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra left the internet bewildered as reports of her backing out of the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' started surfacing. The report was then confirmed when the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share that Priyanka is indeed no longer a part of the project. Soon after this, the internet was flooded with news about Priyanka Chopra's alleged engagement with Nick Jonas. While the two have not yet confirmed engagement rumours, there is strong buzz suggesting that Priyanka and Nick are indeed engaged!

As soon as reports of Priyanka backing out of 'Bharat' surfaced, everybody started wondering if Salman Khan is upset with the actress over her decision. Several reports claimed that Salman is indeed miffed with Priyanka quitting the project. However, in a telephonic interview to Spotboye, Salman's father Salim Khan has revealed the superstar's reaction to the entire incident.

The Spotboye report quotes Salim, "It's okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry,"

"Has it happened for the first time that someone has left a film? Our very own Zanjeer went through so many ins and outs," the actor added as per the report.

When Salim was asked that Priyanka's walkout had come at the nth hour, Salim told the portal, “Nope, it's not the nth hour. And I repeat, such things happen- sometimes they happen for date issues, or the role, or even the money aspect. Aur kabhi aadmi ki kuch apni majbooriyan hoti hai. I haven't yet got into the details of why Priyanka left Bharat, but we shall soon cast someone else. We are not upset with Priyanka. Salman Khan is also not upset,"

Well, with that being said, we are glad that Bhaijaan is not miffed with our Desi Girl!