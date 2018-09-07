हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan opens up on why Priyanka Chopra left 'Bharat'

 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress Katrina Kaif is now playing the lead opposite Salman Khan.

Salman Khan opens up on why Priyanka Chopra left &#039;Bharat&#039;

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is known for speaking his mind without mincing any words. He is now gearing up for his next 'Bharat' with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the movie has been in news ever since its inception.

Everyone knows that desi girl Priyanka Chopra was the original choice to play the lead in 'Bharat' and was welcomed by the actor on social media after signing the project. However, in a shocking development, Priyanka made an exit from 'Bharat' and buzz about her wedding rumours with international icon Nick Jonas caught fire.

After several speculations over the real reason on why PeeCee left her comeback project midway, Salman in an interview with Bombay Times opened up on the whole drama. He said, “I told her, If you are getting engaged, what s the need (of exiting the project)? Then she said, Shaadi karni hai to which I said Toh shaadi kar lo . Priyanka s work was for 75-80 days. Shaadi ke liye chaar din ka preparation, aur chaar din ki shaadi, aath din ke andar ho gayi aur phir uske baad honeymoon. (It takes four days of preparation, four days for the wedding, it s done in eight days and then the honeymoon.) So, we said we will work it out. But she was very clear that she didn t want to be a part of the film.”

Adding more, “It must have been very difficult for her to make this decision because she was very keen to work on this project. She has called up Arpita a thousand times, saying, I want to work with Salman. She has even called up Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) and told him, See if you can get me something in this film."

He further elaborated, “Not doing this had to be because of the wedding or because she doesn't t want to work with me anymore. It could also be because she doesn't want to work in humari industry (Bollywood) or wants to work only in Hollywood. Whatever she wants to do, I wish her all the best in life. We are glad that she is engaged and happy.”

Meanwhile, after Priyanka left the movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress Katrina Kaif was welcomed on board. The film is being produced by Atul Agnihotri and will hit the screens on Eid next year.

Tags:
Salman KhanPriyanka ChopraBharatBollywoodAli Abbas Zafarbharat film

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close