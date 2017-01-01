Salman Khan playing daddy in his next?

New Delhi: Looks like Aamir Khan's 'Haanikarak Bapu' act in 'Dangal' has set the ball rolling for others to follow the suit. The latest buzz right now is that superstar Salman Khan will be seen playing a father to a 13-year-old girl in his next film.

Unbelievable? Well, Pinkvilla.com reports that in an interview with a leading daily, Salman was quizzed whether he is okay with playing a father on-screen. The superstar 'Sultan' was quick to reply, “I played a father in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai when I was in my 30s. I’ve been there and done that. And in my next film, I’m playing the father to a 13-year-old girl. It’s a film about dancing. Like the Hollywood Step Up franchise. I’m going to be a properly trained dancer. You know how painful that is? Sultan was also painful. I had to lose 18 kilos of muscle. I’m not into diets. I eat ghar ka khana. And I don’t eat for taste. As soon as I’ve got my proteins and carbs, I leave the table. So, to lose 18 kilos of muscle was the most difficult thing on the earth. But I’ve always believed that effortless hard work should be seen onscreen. And that’s what I’ve been doing from Wanted to Sultan. I don’t see myself doing character roles. So what if I’m 51? Stallone is still Rocky and Rambo at 70. Filmmaking is the most beautiful industry. We sell dreams. Why shouldn’t I live mine?”

Hmm..so daddy cool Salman on reel. Are you ready?