Salman Khan poses with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Elli AvrRam for a candid photo

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming action-thriller 'Race 3', was clicked along with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and actress Elli AvrRam.

The photo was shared on the Instagram by the official fan page of Iulia Vanture with the caption, "Such a beautiful photo #iuliavantur #iulia #vantur #luliavantur#lulia #salmankhan #beingsalmankhan#salman #elliavram"

In the photo, Salman has his arms wrapped around Elli whereas Iulia is standing in the back and is seen in a cheerful mood.

Meanwhile, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'Souza and also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 15 this year.

Apart from 'Race 3', Salman also has 'Kick 2', 'Dabangg 3' and 'Bharat' in his kitty. Apart from his films, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will also return to the small screen with the fresh season of 'Dus Ka Dum'. The controversial reality shows of all time, 'Bigg Boss' has also started to make noise ever since the makers announced the launch of the new season.

It is believed that Salman, who has been associated with the show for the past many years, will host this season with his 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star Katrina Kaif. The shooting of the show is expected to start in late September.