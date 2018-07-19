हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat

Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat to go on floors this week

'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the South Korean movie – 'Ode To My Father',

Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat to go on floors this week

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-anticipated project 'Bharat' will reportedly go on floors this week. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who would make her much-needed Bollywood comeback with Bharat will start shooting for the film in August.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Bharat will go on floors on Sunday and will be shot in Mumbai until August. Post their Mumbai schedule, Bharat will be shot in Malta and then Abu Dhabi. 

Apart from Salman and Priyanka, the film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Asif Sheikh in pivotal roles. Actress Katrina Kaif is also rumoured to be a part of the project. 

Earlier, there were reports that the shooting of the film was also scheduled to take place in London, followed by Spain, Poland and Portugal. But due to Salman's conviction in the blackbuck poaching case, the actor is not allowed to enter the United Kingdom. However, the report has been dismissed by BollywoodLife saying that there were no plans ever by the makers to shoot for the film in London, in the first place. 

'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the South Korean movie – 'Ode To My Father', which is a critically acclaimed film depicting the Korean history from the 1950s till the recent times. The movie also highlights events such as the Hungnam Evacuation, 1950 Korean War and the Vietnam war. 

According to producer Atul Agnihotri, Bharat will show us the journey of Salman and India from 1947 to the early 2000s.  However, the adaptation will be slightly different from its original one. The film is likely to be released on Eid next year. 

