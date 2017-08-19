Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for 'Race 3'?

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is starring in action drama 'Race 3' and ever since the news has been confirmed the buzz around its female lead is catching fire fast.

According to dnaindia.com, Sallu bhai wants none other than 'Kick' actress Jacqueline Fernandez as his co-star in 'Race 3'. The report quotes an insider as saying, “Jackie is also doing the film. She is familiar with the franchise, anyway, and her action skill set is terrific. Plans are to make the speed action thriller on a grander level and Remo, who’s now shooting a song for Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, will return and give Jacqueline a narration.”

'Race 3' will be helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Salman and Jacqueline's on-screen pairing was loved by the fans earlier. Are you excited for this one?