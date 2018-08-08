हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

During the promotion of her film 'Fanney Khan', Aishwarya revealed that not Shah Rukh but Salman Khan was the original choice for 'Josh'. 

Salman Khan rejected an action-drama film opposite Aishwarya Rai?

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of a rare gem of Bollywood. The actress has not only made a niche for herself in the industry but has made names across the world. In her career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya created magic on the screen a number of times and worked with several top-notched Bollywood as well as international stars. 

Way back in 2000, Aishwarya romanced actor Chandrachoor Singh in Mansoor Khan's 'Josh'. She also played Shah Rukh Khan's sister in the film. Though the film did not impress the audience, it certainly made news for its uncanny casting.

Recently, during the promotion of her film 'Fanney Khan', Aishwarya revealed that not Shah Rukh but Salman Khan was the original choice for the role of 'Max' in the film. The 44-year-old diva revealed that Mansoor was keen to make the film with Salman and Aamir then.

"I think the cast was meant to be Aamir and Salman at one point and eventually it became Shah Rukh and I think Aamir at some point was to play Chandrachur's role. So the cast kept changing at different points of time but 'Sherly' remained Sherly. So I had said yes to Mansoor," Aishwarya told an entertainment portal. 

We wonder if Salman said no to the project as he did not want to play the role of Ash's brother in the film.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Salman were in a relationship and dated each other for around two years from 1999 to 2000. Their affair began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Things seemed perfect between them and the former beauty queen even went to do a cameo in his film 'Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam', which was a dud. She had become very close to the Khan's family and was seen participating in all their family events. However, frictions appeared between them due to several reasons and the duo separated from each other in 2001. Ever since her split from Salman, Aishwarya has refrained from talking about him.

In April 2007, she tied the knot with her 'Guru' co-star Abhishek Bachchan and together they have a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. 

Aishwarya Rai BachchanSalman KhanSalman AishwaryaJoshSalman Aishwarya brotherAishwarya boyfriendAbhishek Bachchan

