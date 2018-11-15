हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after completing Bharat's Punjab shoot

Last week, Salman and Katrina headed to Ludhiana to shoot for the next and the final schedule of the film. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actor Salman Khan, who was filming for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film 'Bharat' in Punjab, has wrapped up the shooting of the film. The superstar was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai airport in a casual look.

Take a look at his photos here: 

The shooting of 'Bharat' started almost three months ago. Salman along with Disha Patani kick-started the first schedule of the film at a studio in Mumbai and reportedly shot for a Holi dance sequence. Later, the film made headlines after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project due to her engagement with Nick Jonas. After Priyanka's ouster, Katrina Kaif was taken on board as the leading lady of the film. The second schedule of the film was shot in Malta in August this year.
 
Last week, Salman and Katrina headed to Ludhiana to shoot for the next and the final schedule of the film. The team also shot few sequences in Chandigarh for which a Wagah Border set was created. Earlier today, Salman and Katrina shared a picture from the sets on their Instagram pages. 

'Bharat' is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The period-drama is being produced by Atul Agnihotri and will be set across different time periods, that spans over 60 years. The film will also have some war sequences.  As per the report, the film will show events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. Salman will reportedly sport five different looks in the film.

'Bharat' also features Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles with Varun Dhawan in a cameo. It is slated for release next year. 

