Salman Khan ropes in Disha Patani for his upcoming film

Mumbai: Two-film old Disha Patani is all set to share screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The young girl will play a trapeze artist in the film produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Disha, who began her Bollywood career with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, was last seen in Baaghi 2.

She took to Twitter to share her excitement and thank the makers of the film Bharat for giving her the opportunity.

She tweeted: "Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste ..

Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @priyankachopra #Bharat it is!! (sic)."

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra will mark her Bollywood comeback with this film. She will reunite with Salman on screen after a hiatus of ten years. She had worked with him in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, Salaam-e-Ishq in 2007 and God Tussi Great Ho in 2008.

It will be interesting to see the kind of chemistry the two will share on screen in the film set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s.

Bharat which also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Slated to release on Eid next year, Bharat is one of the most awaited films.

Ali Abbas who loves to explore the beauty of different locations across the globe will shoot Bharat in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab, Delhi and London.

The filmmaker and Salman have delivered two blockbusters in the form of Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 already so we can expect some fireworks at the Box Office when Bharat hits theatres next year.