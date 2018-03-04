Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues its glorious run at the Box Office in China

Mumbai: After Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s Salman Khan seems to have impressed Chinese moviegoers. The hunk of an actor’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which hit theatres in India on Eid in 2015, released in China a couple of days back. And since then, the film has been drawing crowds to the big screens.

The Kabir Khan directorial has minted over Rs 34 crores in two days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Box Office collection figures. He tweeted:

“#BajrangiBhaijaan witnessed SUPER GROWTH on Sat in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...Fri $ 2.25 million Sat $ 3.11 millionTotal: $ 5.36 million [₹ 34.97 cr] (sic).”

#BajrangiBhaijaan witnessed SUPER GROWTH on Sat in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...

Fri $ 2.25 million

Sat $ 3.11 million

Total: $ 5.36 million [₹ 34.97 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 March 2018

Adarsh tweeted: “Salman Khan’s first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts...(sic).”

He added, “Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India. (sic).”

Bajrangi Superstar is one of Salman’s most successful films. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan narrates the story of an ardent Lord Hanuman devotee in India and his childlike relationship with a little girl from Pakistan. It shows how he puts his life at stake to protect while handing her over to her mother on the other side of the Indian border.

Both Dangal and Secret Superstar starring Aamir Khan, which narrated tales of ambitious young girls, were loaded with human emotions. Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too is an extremely overwhelming film that highlights the bond between an Indian man and a Pakistani child.

And now it will be interesting to see if Salman succeeds in derailing Aamir’s Dangal at the Box Office in China.