Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan gets grand opening at the Chinese Box Office

Mumbai: After Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has grabbed moviegoers’ attention is China. The Bollywood blockbuster directed by Kabir Khan has had a great start at the Chinese Box Office.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter Friday to share the Box Office collections on Day 1.

He tweeted: “BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN IN CHINA

@BeingSalmanKhan 's #BajrangiBhaijaanInChinaToday takes an excellent opening..US$ 2.44 Million [₹ 15.93 Crs].. No.6 for the Day.. Almost nears #Dangal 's Day 1 - US$ 2.49 Million.. (sic).”

BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN IN CHINA@BeingSalmanKhan 's #BajrangiBhaijaanInChinaToday takes an excellent opening.. US$ 2.44 Million [₹ 15.93 Crs].. No.6 for the Day.. Almost nears #Dangal 's Day 1 - US$ 2.49 Million..

The latest collection figure is out. Bala shared the revised figure on Twitter on Saturday.

“#BajrangiBhaijaanInChina Day 1 BO Gross is revised to US$ 2.20 Million

[₹ 14.30 Crs] (sic).”

#BajrangiBhaijaanInChina Day 1 BO Gross is revised to US$ 2.20 Million [₹ 14.30 Crs]

[₹ 14.30 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 3 March 2018

Looks like Chinese audiences have fallen madly in love with Indian superstars and their films!

Bajrangi Superstar is one of Salman’s most successful films. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaal Malhotra in pivotal roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan narrates the story of a staunch Lord Hanuman devotee in India and his childlike relationship with a little girl from Pakistan. It shows how he puts his life at stake to protect the child and handover her safely to her mother on the other side of the Indian border.

The film release on Eid in 2015 and went on to create magic at the Box Office.

Both Dangal and Secret Superstar, which narrated tales of ambitious young girls, were loaded with human emotions. Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too is an extremely overwhelming film that highlights the bond between an Indian man and a Pakistani child.

And now it will be interesting to see if Salman succeeds in derailing Aamir’s Dangal at the Box Office in China.