Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has blockbuster written all over it

Mumbai: Salman Khan is back and how! After his previous flick – Tubelight (his home production) failed to set the cash registers ringing, Salman wanted to bounce back as a wounded tiger, to claim his position at the Box Office. Tiger Zinda Hai has had a jaw-dropping response as soon as advance ticket booking counters opened on Sunday.

They say, well begun is just half done. But Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Katrina Kaif has blockbuster written all over it.

The film has some high-octane action sequences worthy of giving you the adrenaline rush. Not just Salman, even Katrina has pulled off some breathtaking stunts and jaw-dropping action sequences.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to describe the frenzy among Salman fans for Tiger Zinda Hai.

He tweeted: “Finally... Packed morning shows greet #TigerZindaHai... Boxoffice on fire”.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala is impressed by Tiger Zinda Hai. He tweeted:

#TigerZindaHai 1st Half: Takes sometime to get into the mission.. Once the mission starts, it shifts into top gear.. @BeingSalmanKhan is simply rocking.. #KatrinaKaif shows some cool stunt moves.. Action sequences are well choreographed.. (sic).”

And added: “A Geo-political Action Entertainer set in Iraq.. @BeingSalmanKhan owns the Tiger franchise & delivers what fans expect.. #KatrinaKaif does fantastic stunts.. Really magnanimous of Salman bhai to let her do so much stunts..

A gud holiday entertainer (sic).”

The film has a gripping plot and the storyline is fast paced. It is bound to keep you glued to your seats until the very end.

For the uninitiated, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 Eid blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger that narrated an unusual love story between an Indian spy and his Pakistani counterpart. As Tiger, Salman won a million hearts and as Zoya, Katrina stole the show.

The two have spun the same magic yet again and their romance amid all the action and thrill is unmissable.