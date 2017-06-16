Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ will not release in Pakistan? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s 2017 Eid release – Tubelight – is all set to hit the silverscreen on June 23. Recent speculations suggested that the Kabir Khan directorial won’t release in Pakistan. And since the Bollywood star has an ocean of fan following even across the border, many of his admirers were reportedly left disappointed.

But, here’s some good news. ‘Tubelight’ will certainly release in Pakistan. According to a report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to a leading daily, Amar Bhutala, COO of Salman Khan Films said, “It is not true, ‘Tubelight’ will definitely release in Pakistan too but I cannot confirm a release date.”

‘Tubelight’ set in the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war of 1962 marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu. Also starring Sohail Khan, late actor Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, ‘Tubelight’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.