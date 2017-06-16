close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ will not release in Pakistan? Here’s the truth

‘Tubelight’ set in the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war of 1962 marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 08:39
Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ will not release in Pakistan? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s 2017 Eid release – Tubelight – is all set to hit the silverscreen on June 23. Recent speculations suggested that the Kabir Khan directorial won’t release in Pakistan. And since the Bollywood star has an ocean of fan following even across the border, many of his admirers were reportedly left disappointed.

But, here’s some good news. ‘Tubelight’ will certainly release in Pakistan. According to a report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to a leading daily, Amar Bhutala, COO of Salman Khan Films said, “It is not true, ‘Tubelight’ will definitely release in Pakistan too but I cannot confirm a release date.”

TUBELIGHT
Related Gallery

TUBELIGHT

‘Tubelight’ set in the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war of 1962 marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu. Also starring Sohail Khan, late actor Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, ‘Tubelight’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

TAGS

Salman KhanSalman Khan newsSalman Khan fans in Pakistantubelight in pakistanSalman Khan films in Pakistan

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video