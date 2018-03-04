Salman Khan shares first picture of Aayush Sharma's 'Loveratri'– See pic

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Loveratri' alongside actress Warina Hussain.

The film went on floors today and Salman Khan was the first one to share the first picture from the sets of the film. Earlier, Aayush Sharma had also posted a picture of the clapperboard of the film on his Twitter page.

Here's the picture:

In the picture, Aayush and Warina are seen riding a bike like a happy couple in love.

'Loveratri' is set against the backdrop of Navratri in Gujarat, hence the same sounding titlge. The film is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Talking about the film, a leading daily quoted a close source as saying, "Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows."

'Loveratri' is slated to release on September 21, 2018.