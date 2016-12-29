Salman Khan shares link to ‘partner’ Govinda’s ‘Aa Gaya Hero’ trailer – WATCH

Mumbai: Looks like Salman Khan wants to extend an olive branch to his ‘partner’ and friend Govinda. The two, who were seen together in a film titled ‘Partner, almost parted ways owing to reasons best known to them! Nonetheless, there’s still some warmth left in their camaraderie.

Salman took to Twitter Wednesday night to promote Govinda’s film ‘Aa Gaya Hero’ by addressing him as his ‘partner’.

Check out Salman’s tweet here: “Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer .Link (sic).”

Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer .

Link : https://t.co/89RR6AlqFv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 28 December 2016

Govinda promptly responded to Salman’s tweet by thanking him and sharing the same sentiments.

He tweeted: “@BeingSalmanKhan @BeingInTouch Thank you so much partner!”

Interestingly, during a LIVE chat session with fans, on being asked about his equation with Salman now, the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor said that he doesn’t have a relationship with Salman anymore. But since it is his birthday today, I would like to wish him a very Happy Birthday.”

He took to Twitter to wish Salman with a dash of humour. He wrote: “Flirt karo tab duaaon mein yaad rakhna. Happy birthday partner! @BeingSalmanKhan #Salmankhanbirthday (sic).”

Flirt karo tab duaaon mein yaad rakhna. Happy birthday partner! @BeingSalmanKhan #Salmankhanbirthday — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) 27 December 2016

Here’s hoping that the Partners reunite and mend fences soon.