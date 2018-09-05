हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan takes fresh dig at Priyanka Chopra? "She called Ali Abbas Zafar asking for Bharat, so we considered her"

Salman even added that not Priyanka but Katrina was the original choice for the role. 

Salman Khan takes fresh dig at Priyanka Chopra? &quot;She called Ali Abbas Zafar asking for Bharat, so we considered her&quot;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was in limelight recently when she decided to quit Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', thus upsetting Salman Khan. It was widely reported that Salman was reportedly upset with PeeCee for her decision to leave the film just a few days ahead of the start of her shooting. 

And now, the 52-year-old superstar has come out to clear the air saying he does not hold any grudge against her. 

Salman was present at the launch of 'Bigg Boss 12' in Goa on Tuesday when he was questioned if he is upset with Priyanka to which he replied, saying, "No no, I am not angry with Priyanka at all. It's a great move in her life and I wish them all the best. Arpita had even attended the functions. So, there are no hard feelings. But, it's sad that the film could not happen with her." 

Salman even added that not Priyanka but Katrina was the original choice for the role. "But, Priyanka called up Atul Agnihotri and told him that she wanted to do Bharat and hence, we considered her," he said, taking a fresh dog at the actress.

"It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do Bharat. I'm glad Katrina is part of the film. She was Atul's first choice. But Priyanka called Ali and said she wanted to do Bharat, so we considered her," he said.

The actor wished her well in life and said he hopes she gets married soon and has children.

It was 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar who took to Twitter to announce Priyanka's decision to leave the project. He had posted on Twitter, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her. Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

Priyanka and American pop sensation Nick Jonas had a traditional Roka ceremony at her Mumbai residence on August 18. Post the intimate ceremony, the Quantico star had also thrown a party for her close friends. Reports suggest that the couple plan to tie the knot soon. And for the same, PeeCee decided to opt out of Salman Khan's Bharat. 

Tags:
Salman KhanPriyanka ChopraSalman PriyankaBharatNick JonasPriyanka Nick Jonas engagementKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close