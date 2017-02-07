Salman Khan to cast Sidharth Malhotra in his next production?

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared the big news of producing a venture along with Karan Johar starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. This news created quite a buzz among the fraternity as this was a first of sorts where a mainstream superstar will be backing yet another superstar in his own production.

So, now there is another buzz doing the rounds post that. According to DNA, Salman is keen on casting Karan's 'Student of the Year' Sidharth Malhotra in another film produced by him. Yes! The report quotes a source as saying, “When Salman decided to create his own production house, he did so with the intention of making great content-oriented commercial films with leading Bollywood stars.”

Adding, “Salman’s banner has liked a script. It isn’t a biopic in the truest sense, but is based on a real-life incident. They plan to cast Sidharth as the hero.”

Soon, we might see yet another blockbuster in the making!