Salman Khan to have a working birthday, starts shooting for Race 3

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan will be working on his birthday this year, as the actor has started filming the next schedule for his upcoming action-thriller Race 3.

The 51-year-old actor today commenced the shooting for a six-day-long schedule here.

"Salman will be shooting for a six-day-long schedule for the film over the Christmas week. A pivotal action sequence is being shot in Mumbai, where Salman will be performing the stylised action," the film's spokesperson said in a statement.

The actor will be shooting at the Film City from December 24 to December 30.

Apart from Salman the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem and Freddy Daruwala.

The previous two installments had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead but he has now been replaced by Salman.

Remo D'Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018.