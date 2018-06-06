हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan to kickstart 'Bharat' and 'Dabangg 3' shoot simultaneously

'Bharat' is helmed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar.

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is at the top of his game at present. His films are working well, his TV shows are raking in the moolah and he is the talk of the town. So, basically, Bhaijaan is everywhere! His upcoming project 'Race 3' is high on the buzzword and looks like the perfect Eid gift for fans.

But what after that? Well, he has his kitty full with ambitious projects such as 'Bharat' and 'Dabangg 3' in the pipeline. According to BollywoodLife.com, Sallu Bhai during a group press conference confirmed that he will be shooting for both the films simultaneously.

He is at present busy with 'Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded' and will be heading to America and entice his fans there.

The report quotes him as saying, “Bharat and Dabangg are going to be shot simultaneously once I am back. I am going back to the old format of shooting two films at a time.”

'Bharat' is helmed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar. It features Salman in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra opposite him. It also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh in pivotal parts. The venture is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, nothing much is revealed about 'Dabangg 3' cast as yet.

 

 

