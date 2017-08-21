close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' trailer

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is all set for a Dussehra release on September 29.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:44
Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer

New Delhi: A lot of Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to appreciate the recently released trailer of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Judwaa 2'. From superstar Salman Khan to diva Neha Dhupia, a lot of stars on Monday took to Twitter to express their love for the David Dhawan directorial.

The three minute 17 second long trailer will definitely leave you nostalgic as every scene reminds you of the 1997 blockbuster 'Judwaa' starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan in a double role promises 'two' much fun! - Watch
MUST READ
Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan in a double role promises 'two' much fun! - Watch

While Varun tickles the funny bones with his antics, Jacqueline and Taapsee add to the glam quotient. We also have actor-comedian Ali Asgar in the trailer.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is all set for a Dussehra release on September 29.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Salman KhanNeha DhupiaVarun DhawanJudwaa 2judwaa 2 trailer

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of &#039;Tubelight&#039; and &#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039;
Movies

Aamir Khan reacts to Box Office failure of 'Tubelight...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video