Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' trailer

New Delhi: A lot of Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to appreciate the recently released trailer of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Judwaa 2'. From superstar Salman Khan to diva Neha Dhupia, a lot of stars on Monday took to Twitter to express their love for the David Dhawan directorial.

The three minute 17 second long trailer will definitely leave you nostalgic as every scene reminds you of the 1997 blockbuster 'Judwaa' starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

While Varun tickles the funny bones with his antics, Jacqueline and Taapsee add to the glam quotient. We also have actor-comedian Ali Asgar in the trailer.

Superbbbb @Judwaa_02 full paysa wasool trailer ...sure shot one more blockbuster feather on ur hat — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) August 21, 2017

This is going to be a riot brother. A maddd laugh riot.Waiting for the father son Jodi again. My love to the family. #judwaa2 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 21, 2017

Box office Dhamaal!!!!! David Dhawan nails the genre like no other can ....congratulations to @Varun_dvn @NGEMovies !!! Come September.... https://t.co/9RykyIT8XM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 21, 2017

#judwaa2 is SUPERHIT for sure @Varun_dvn!! Hear about One More Dhawan & the film's making on #NofilterNehaSeason2 https://t.co/zUAn3n3Se3 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 21, 2017

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

This one seems to have packed in judwaa, I mean double the fun @Varun_dvn looking forward to #Judwaa2 https://t.co/isBs1BrRdK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 21, 2017

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is all set for a Dussehra release on September 29.

(With ANI inputs)