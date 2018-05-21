Salman Khan to produce Bobby Deol's next film after 'Race 3'

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan is known to mentor actors and has even rebuild sinking career of several actors in Bollywood. And the latest to add on his list is Bobby Deol.

Not many people know that Salman and Bobby share a very close bond. In fact, their friendship dates back to the time when Salman did several films with Bobby's father Dharmendra.

It is also said that Salman even encouraged Bobby to work on his body and get toned for his upcoming film 'Race 3'.

Bobby had been missing from action for quite a while now but he is ready for a comeback with 'Race 3' which will hit the theatres on July 15. And after Salman's recommendation, he worked really hard on his physique and even surprised everyone when he shared his shirtless photo on Twitter.

Bobby, who hasn't really done a shirtless scene so far, will reportedly be having a shirtless scene in his comeback film. Interesting, right?

Bobby has been working hard on his physique and in November last year, he surprised us all with his amazing transformation, all thanks to Salman Khan for motivating him.

And now, the latest report is that the handsome hunk is all set to produce a movie that will feature his 'Soldier' actor in the lead. The film will reportedly be directed by Prabhu Deva.

Moreover, speacualtions are also there that Salman has also recommended Bobby for a role in his next film 'Kick 2'.