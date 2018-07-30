हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan to start shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in 2019?

Salman is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'

Salman Khan to start shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in 2019?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan might team up with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film, reports suggest. Salman and Bhansali last worked together for 'Saawariya' that released in 2007 and marked the Bollywood debut of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, if reports are to be believed, the director and actor will team up after a gap of 11 years. Time surely does fly!

As per a TOI report, the film will go on floors in 2019. The report also reveals that technicians have been asked to remain free from February 2019 for the pre-production of the movie.

While we await the official announcement from Salman or Bhansali, it will surely be interesting to see the two come together for a project!

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The shoot of the film began recently and in a startling turn of events, Priyanka Chopra, who was supposed to play the female lead in the film, backed out of the project. In a rather cryptic tweet, Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed Priyanka's exit.

Actress Katrina Kaif has now been roped in to replace Priyanka. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Tabu in important roles.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

Tags:
Salman KhanSanjay Leela BhansaliBharat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close