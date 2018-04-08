Salman Khan to wrap up Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3' shoot by April end

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a rousing welcome from his fans as he arrived at his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai from Jodhpur, where he was granted bail by a district and session court in the 1998 black buck poaching case.

Not just his fans, the actor was also greeted by his closed ones from the industry who were eagerly waiting for his release from the jail.

Meanwhile, his release from the jail has also came as a big relief for the industry in terms of finances. As per a report, Salman has nearly Rs 400-600 crore riding on him in the industry and as per the trade analyst, the verdict will affect three major film projects.

The 52-year-old actor recently completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of Remo D'Souza' 'Race 3'. A Times of India report claimed that since, Salman has been granted bail till May 6 by the Jodhpur court, the makers of 'Race 3' will try to wrap up the film schedule by the end of this month.

Salman was recently in Abu Dhabi along with 'Race 3' star cast Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, where they shot for the climax scene.

The producer of the film confirmed the report and told a media portal that only a song of the film is left to be shot and that the film shoot will be wrapped up by the month end. He added further that they are not bothered about the film but the star, and are glad that he is out of the jail.

Meanwhile, the Bishnoi community is unpleased with the Jodhpur court's decision to grant a bail to the actor and is planning to move their case to the Rajasthan High Court.