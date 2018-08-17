Salman Khan turns photographer for Sunil Grover on the sets of 'Bharat'

New Delhi: Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' is one of the most awaited releases of 2019. The film's shooting is currently going on in Malta, Europe. The film has an ensemble star cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu to name a few. The film is slated for an Eid release in the year 2019. While we have to wait for almost a year to watch the film, comedian-actor Sunil Grover shared a picture from the sets and he is being photographed by none other than Salman Khan!

Sunil wrote on Twitter, “Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don’t keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta...Shooting for the film Bharat ...ya...photographer’s photo courtesy Atul Sir. @atulreellife @BeingSalmanKhan”

Well, we agree that we were looking at the handsome photographer!

The teaser of the film was released on Independence Day which has raised the excitement level of the film!

Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra was a part of the film but in the 'Nick' of time she backed out. This lead to a series of speculations about the actress's marriage. Priyanka's exit was announced by Ali in a cryptic tweet.

Bharat is set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

The film will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

'Bharat' is an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father.