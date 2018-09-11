हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan walks out of Dhoom 4. And it has nothing to do with Abhishek Bachchan

As per reports, after Salman's exit from the project, the makers were planning to rope in Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the role.

Salman Khan walks out of Dhoom 4. And it has nothing to do with Abhishek Bachchan
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, who was all set to step into the role of a villain for 'Dhoom 4', backed out of the project, only a month after the reports first surfaced. Initial reports did round that the actor was not ready to share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan owing to his past equations with Aishwarya Rai and said opted out of it. 

However, fresh reports have emerged that apparently, Salman did not want to portray a negative character on the big screen and hence, backed out of the project. 

A DNA report claimed that during an interview, Salman admitted that he was not comfortable playing the role of a villain. Salman, who enjoys a massive fan following, said he did not want to send out a wrong message to his fans by indulging in wrongdoings on the silver screens and given such inspirations to his followers.  

Buzz of Salman becoming a part of 'Dhoom 4' started doing round last year. Earlier in June, a source had revealed to Mid-Day that the 'Dhoom 4' deal was finalised in June, post Race 3's release. Aditya Chopra had planned to release the film in 2020 and it was going to be helmed by Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Reports also surfaced that Salman, who will be the main antagonist in the fourth installment of 'Dhoom' will be seen sporting long hair and a scar on his face. However, early this year, fresh reports came out that the actor has moved out of the project due to Abhishek's presence in it. 

Reportedly, after Salman's exit from the project, the makers were planning to rope in Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the role. However, the Yash Raj Films has denied any such development stating that any work on 'Dhoom 4' is yet to begin.

