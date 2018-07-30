हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan welcomes 'sundar, susheel' Katrina Kaif to Bharat after Priyanka Chopra's exit

It is to be noted that the trio - Salman, Katrina and Zafar are reuniting for the period drama after 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Katrina bagged the role which was originally offered to Priyanka Chopra. 

Salman Khan welcomes 'sundar, susheel' Katrina Kaif to Bharat after Priyanka Chopra's exit
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday welcomed Katrina Kaif to the cast of his upcoming flick Bharat in style. Sharing a gorgeous picture of her 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star, Salman made the official announcement of Katrina joining the project. 

"Ek sundar aur susheel ladki jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif... Swagat hai aapka 'Bharat' ki zindagi mein (A beautiful and virtuous girl named Katrina... We welcome you the world of 'Bharat')," Salman tweeted on Monday.

Katrina, who has given several hits with Salman at the box office, will play the female lead and Khan's love interest in the film, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is to be noted that the trio - Salman, Katrina and Zafar are reuniting for the period drama after 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Zafar had also directed Katrina in 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', and is looking forward to working with his 'three collaboration buddy'.

Katrina bagged the role which was originally offered to Priyanka Chopra. However, the 'Quantico' actress opted out of the project at the last minute. Zafar, who was excited to collaborate with Priyanka for the project, took to Twitter to confirm the news and hinted at her wedding with Nick Jonas as the reason behind her 'sudden' decision to quit the film.

'Bharat' went on floors earlier this month and also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. 

