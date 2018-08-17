हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan releases on 190 screens in Turkey

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is currently the fourth highest Indian grosser of all time after 'Dangal', 'Baahubali 2' and 'Secret Superstar'.

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: After storming Box Office, breaking records and winning the hearts of audiences worldwide, Eros International's blockbuster film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set to hit screens in Turkey today. The Salman Khan-starrer directed by Kabir Khan is releasing across 190 screens in Turkey, making it one of the biggest Indian movie releases in the country so far.

Post the success of 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', which had released in 160 and 150 screens respectively, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sets the bar for Indian releases in the country and aims to continue its winning-streak in the non-traditional markets as well.

Sharing the official poster of the film for Turkey release, noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Xclusiv: #BajrangiBhaijaan opens in Turkey today... Eros International releases the Salman Khan starrer across 190 screens... Official poster for Turkey:."

The story of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' revolves around Salman who plays a guy named Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to ensure that a six-year-old Pakistani girl separated in India from her parents, gets back to her hometown in Pakistan.

The film was released in 2015 and won several awards that year. The performances of the lead actors were given a big thumbs up by the masses and classes alike.

Apart from Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also featured Harshali Malhotra, who played the little Munni on-screen. Besides, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also played a pivotal part in the venture. In March this year, the film released in China and created quite a flutter. As per a report, it minted around Rs 250 crore in China alone. It stands with the net collection of Rs 875 crore. 

It is currently the fourth highest Indian grosser of all time after 'Dangal', 'Baahubali 2' and 'Secret Superstar'.

