हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shares Varun Dhawan's photo from Bharat sets

Reportedly, Varun will have a cameo in 'Bharat'. However, it is not yet clear if he will appear in a song or will have a role in the film. 

Salman Khan&#039;s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shares Varun Dhawan&#039;s photo from Bharat sets
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Varun Dhawan's latest release 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' starring Anushka Sharma has clicked well with the audiences. The actor has delivered a good number of commercially successful films and has proved his worth at the Box Office as well.

The latest buzz that did rounds was Varun might be seen in superstar Salman Khan's next 'Bharat'. He was also spotted earlier arriving back to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi with Salman Khan after shooting for his cameo in the film.

In the latest, producer and Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a photo of Varun and himself thanking the 'Judwaa 2' actor for his support. He captioned the photo as, "#Bharat thanks you for your love and support @Varun_dvn @bharat_thefilm." As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, reportedly 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar had approached Varun with the idea and he immediately agreed to do the scene.

Varun Dhawan

We assume if this is Varun's look in the film. As per reports, Varun will have a cameo in 'Bharat'. However, it is not yet clear if he will appear in a role or a song in the film. 

The cast of 'Bharat' includes names such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh and Sunil Grover. While Khan has been cast as a daredevil stuntman, Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist in the circus drama. Katrina joined the cast after Priyanka Chopra made a last-minute exit from the project. The film is scheduled to hit screens during Eid next year. 

In the meantime, Varun and Katrina are teaming up for the first time for Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance film. The duo will begin shooting for it soon. 

Tags:
BharatKatrina KaifVarun DhawanSalman KhanBollywoodDisha PataniVarun Salman Bharat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close