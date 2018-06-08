हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's dance film with Remo D'Souza to go on floors post Dabangg 3

Apart from his good looks and acting skills, Salman Khan's unique dancing steps are also popular among his fans. His belt-buckle move in 'Dabangg' and pocket dance in 'Ready' still give jitters to those who are madly in love with the superstar. 

Salman, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film 'Race 3' has signed a number of films. Reports say that post the release of 'Race 3', Salman will simultaneously shoot for 'Dabangg 3' and 'Kick 2'. 

In addition, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will also collaborate with dancing guru Remo D'Souza for a dance film. Titled 'Dancing Dad', the film is likely to feature Salman's 'Race 3' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited from the makers.   

A BollywoodBubble.com report said that apparently, Salman wants to perform all the dance moves in the film himself and hence, he has asked for some time from the maker. The actor will first finish shooting for 'Bharat' and 'Dabangg 3' after which he will begin shooting for Remo's film by end of 2019.

In the meantime, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced that 'Kick 2' will be on roll soon and will hit the screens on Christmas 2019. While Salman's name was seen on the formal announcement poster, the leading lady was not revealed. The buzz picked up that Jacqueline, who was seen in the original 'Kick' will not be seen in the sequel and Amy Jackson's name popped up instead. However, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has refuted all such rumours.

On the other hand, Salman's 'Bharat' will mark the comeback of Bollywood Desi girl Priyanka Chopra. The film will also stars 'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani.  

At the moment, the actor is busy with the promotions of 'Race 3'. The action-thriller is directed by Remo D’Souza and will hit theatres on June 15. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. 

