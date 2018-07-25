हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman Khan's first look from 'Bharat' is on 'fire'—See pic

Besides Salman, PeeCee, Disha, 'Bharat' also features Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh.

Salman Khan&#039;s first look from &#039;Bharat&#039; is on &#039;fire&#039;—See pic

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has begun work on his next project 'Bharat'. The film is high on the buzzword and is being helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie also marks the comeback of our desi girl Priyanka Chopra which makes it even more interesting.

Ali recently took to his social media handles and shared a sort of first look from 'Bharat'. Although you can see Salman properly but a silhouette image and that too with a caption which reads: “Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019” will make you wonder what exactly is the movie all about.

'Bharat' is reportedly a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. Salman's character in the film will undergo various transformations depending spanning different age group. The film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

Besides Salman, PeeCee, Disha, 'Bharat' also features Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff to name a few. Hmm...looks like the casting will surely drag the audiences to theatres.

The film is set to hit the screens on Eid next year.

Salman was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3' which also had an ensemble star cast. He is currently hosting season 3 of 'Dus Ka Dum' on the small screens and will return as the host of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 12'.

Ali Abbas ZafarBharatSalman Khanbharat first lookSalmanBollywood

