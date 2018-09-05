हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's friend Iulia Vantur all set for acting debut in Bollywood - Check out poster of her first film

Filmmaker Prem R Soni took to Twitter on Monday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami to share the first look poster of the film.

Salman Khan&#039;s friend Iulia Vantur all set for acting debut in Bollywood - Check out poster of her first film
Pic courtesy: @vanturiulia (Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan's friend Iulia Vantur is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood. The Romanian beauty, who has been a part of the industry as a singer, is gearing up for her first Hindi film titled 'Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala'.

The title of the film seems to be inspired by a line from the famous song 'Yashomati Maiyya Se Poochhe Nandlala' from Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman starrer 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Filmmaker Prem R Soni took to Twitter on Monday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami to share the first look poster of the film.
He wrote: "In the land that treats guests as Gods and women as Goddesses, comes a childhood Krishna Bhakt. Please welcome Julia Bien with an open heart!   #RKGMKK #RadhaKyunGoriMainKyunKala #Krishna #JanmashtamiSpecial (sic)."

Iulia would reportedly play a Krishna devotee in the film.

The actress-singer shares a special bond with Salman and his family members. 

Iulia is already a part of Bollywood as a singer. She has sing Party Chale On and Selfish for Salman starrer Race 3. She also launched her duet song Harjai earlier this year with TV presenter and actor Maniesh Paul.

Iulia had also performed with Bobby Deol at the International Indian Film Festival which was held in Thailand recently.

Here's wishing her all the very best for her debut film.

Tags:
Salman KhanIulia VanturRadha Kyun Gori Main Kyun KalaShri KrishnaLord KrishnaHinduism

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close