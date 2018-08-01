हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's latest pic from 'Bharat' has got us hooked—See inside

'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri.

Salman Khan&#039;s latest pic from &#039;Bharat&#039; has got us hooked—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is an avid social media user and believes in sharing movie-related stuff on either his Twitter or Instagram handles. He recently shared a look of Salman from upcoming ambitious project 'Bharat'.

Yes! A fresh still has been released and it has got us thinking whether the actor will be seen working in a circus on-screen. The picture is a silhouette cut of Salman riding a bike and at the backdrop, you can see 'The Great Russian Circus' board.

Check it out here:

Also, we like the dialogue tweeted by Ali reading, “yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai”.

The film has been in the news of late, especially after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the movie in a sudden move. However, Katrina Kaif has come on board as the female lead now and looks like the blockbuster trio of Ali-Salman and Katrina is back to deliver a super hit.

They have previously worked together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri and also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. 

 

